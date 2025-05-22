Man and two boys charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Northampton town centre

A man and two teenage boys have been charged with attempted murder, after a stabbing in Northampton town centre.

Hamza Sharif, aged 23, of Simons Walk, Northampton, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old – who cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age – are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday May 22) after charges were authorised in the early hours of today.

All three have been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, in connection with a stabbing in Abington Street, close to the junction with Fish Street.

The incident happened at around 5.10pm on Monday (May 19). A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Northamptonshire Police has today confirmed the boy remains in hospital.

Abington Street from the Market Square to Specsavers was cordoned off for most of Tuesday, as was part Fish Street. A separate cordon was also in place in Mare Fair, around part of Sol Central.

Police are still appealing for witnesses and information.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000289631.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.