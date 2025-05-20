17-year-old stabbing victim in stable condition with significant injures, police confirm as Northampton street still cordoned off

A 17-year-old, who was stabbed in Northampton town centre, is in a stable condition in hospital and has sustained significant injuries, police have confirmed.

The incident took place at around 5.10pm on Monday (May 19) in Abington Street, at the junction with Fish Street – between Costa and Metro Bank.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and the main town centre street remains cordoned off today (Tuesday May 20).

This afternoon, police have confirmed that the victim remains in a stable condition in hospital having sustained significant injuries.

A 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. Both remain in police custody this afternoon. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and drug possession. He remains under arrest while receiving medical care.

Chief Superintendent Chris Hillery, from Northamptonshire Police, said: “I understand this incident will cause a lot of concern for people and I would like to offer some reassurance that we don’t believe there is an on-going risk to the public.

“Officers attended the scene very quickly last night and were able to offer first aid to the victim before the arrival of paramedics.

“I want to take a moment to thank the many members of the public who helped at the scene. Those who went to the aid of the victim and those who contacted us to say they had witnessed the incident, your help has been invaluable.

Northamptonshire Police's beat bus will be parked in the Market Square for the rest of the week.

“Any members of the public who would like some support after witnessing such a traumatic incident can contact Voice, the victim and witness support service for Northamptonshire, on 0300 303 1965.”

This week Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be out and about in the communities they serve, visiting schools, youth clubs, conducting hotspot patrols and holding knife amnesties as part of a national operation focussed on knife crime.

Chief Supt Hillery added: “Although we have seen a reduction in knife crime in recent years, last night’s incident shows we have much more to do in tackling the issue.

“We’re working closely with partners including our councils and community groups to use everything available to us to help prevent incidents like this from happening again.

“We know the long-lasting impact knife crime can have on victims, their families and their communities and I urge anyone who has any information about those who carry weapons or are involved in criminality to contact us.”

Witnesses and anyone with information, including dash-cam footage of last night’s incident, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000289631.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 percent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.