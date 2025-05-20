Abington Street – from the Market Square to Specsavers – is cordoned off by police, with all businesses closed. The Grosvenor Centre can only be accessed by the Market Square entrance, near Boots, and part of The Guildhall is closed off by police.

A section of Mare Fair is also cordoned off, with a police vehicle on scene. The force’s beat bus is also parked on the Market Square.

The cordons remain in place following a stabbing in Abington Street between Costa and Metro Bank, close to the Fish Street junction, which happened at around 5.10pm on Monday. The air ambulance was called and landed at Becket’s Park.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed on Monday evening that a 17-year-old male was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. Two boys – aged 16 and 17 – and a man aged 23, were also arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman for the force has this morning confirmed that all three arrested remain in police custody. The 17-year-old and 23-year-old were arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of an offensive weapon. The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of the same, plus drug poesession.

Detective Inspector Nicky McAllister from Northamptonshire Police, previously said: “We were called to reports of an assault in Northampton town centre at 5.10pm and a young man has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

“Three arrests have been made in this fast-paced investigation, and officers remain in the town centre conducting enquiries. A number of scenes are also in place in the town centre while we gather evidence of what happened.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank those members of the public who came to the aid of the victim and who have been in contact about what they witnessed.

“This incident happened in a very public place, and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or have any information about what happened, no matter how insignificant you may believe it to be.”

Witnesses and anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000289631.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 percent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Below are pictures of the scenes in Northampton town centre taken this morning (Tuesday May 20).

