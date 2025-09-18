Man, 55, charged with rape and murder of woman who was found dead in Northampton home

A 55-year-old man has been charged with rape and murder after a woman was found dead in a Northampton home.

Kimberley Thompson, aged 43, was sadly found dead at a home in Pinewood Road on August 9 this year.

However, Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed the man – Michael Thompson, of Pinewood Road – has been charged with one count of rape and one count of murder.

He is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 18.