Man, 55, charged with rape and murder of woman who was found dead in Northampton home
A 55-year-old man has been charged with rape and murder after a woman was found dead in a Northampton home.
Kimberley Thompson, aged 43, was sadly found dead at a home in Pinewood Road on August 9 this year.
Police declared a murder investigation on August 12, when a man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was released on bail around a week later.
However, Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed the man – Michael Thompson, of Pinewood Road – has been charged with one count of rape and one count of murder.
He is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 18.