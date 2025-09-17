Police investigating murder of woman in Northampton name victim

Police investigating the murder of a woman in Northampton last month have named the victim.

Kimberley Thompson, aged 43, was found dead at a property in Pinewood Road on August. Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of her body.

In a statement released tonight, police said her family was being support by specially trained officers.

Speaking last month, senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Torie Harrison said: “Our fast-paced investigation is complex and likely to take some time, but we are determined to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death and secure the answers her loved ones need and deserve.

The woman was sadly found dead at a property in Pinewood Road on the morning of Saturday, August 9

“Her family and friends remain very much in our thoughts, and I offer them our sincere condolences for their devastating loss.”

Anyone with information which could assist detectives is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25D18-PO1 and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

Please quote the reference number 25000467301 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.