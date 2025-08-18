Man, 55, arrested in connection with murder released on bail after woman found dead in Northampton

A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Northampton has been bailed as the ‘fast-paced’ investigation continues.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was sadly found dead at a property in Pinewood Road on the morning of Saturday, August 9, and Northamptonshire Police began an investigation into the circumstances of her death.

On Tuesday, August 12, this was declared a murder investigation, and the 55-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of murder the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has remained in custody until Friday, August 15, when he was released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

The woman was sadly found dead at a property in Pinewood Road on the morning of Saturday, August 9

Detectives are continuing their investigation, and specially trained officers continue to support the woman’s family who have asked for privacy in their grief.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Torie Harrison said: “Our fast-paced investigation is complex and likely to take some time, but we are determined to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death and secure the answers her loved ones need and deserve.

“Her family and friends remain very much in our thoughts, and I offer them our sincere condolences for their devastating loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An increased police presence will remain in the Pinewood Road area into the weekend and anyone with concerns or information is encouraged to speak to officers.

Anyone with information which could assist detectives is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25D18-PO1 and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

Please quote the reference number 25000467301 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.