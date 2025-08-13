Man arrested: Police launch murder investigation after woman in her 40s found dead in Northampton

Following the death of a woman in Northampton, Northamptonshire Police has begun a murder investigation and made an arrest.

Shortly after 6.05am on Saturday, August 9, the force was called by the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) to a home in Pinewood Road where a woman in her 40s had sadly been found dead.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police: “An investigation into the circumstances of her death was begun, and on Tuesday, August 12, this was declared a murder inquiry.

“A 55-year-old Northampton man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody today (August 13).

“The woman’s next of kin have been informed of her death and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The murder investigation is continuing at pace, including house to house enquiries and reassurance patrols by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

Anyone with information which could assist detectives is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

Please quote the reference number 25000467301 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.