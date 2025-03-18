IN COURT: Drink drivers, speeders, shoplifters and uninsured motorists sentenced in Northampton

Local magistrates dealt with these cases, including a speeding driver caught doing more than 100mph on county roads and a motorcyclist who ignored a red light and a no-entry sign in Kettering Road…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 4

SCOTT CRADDOCK, aged 41, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, failed to comply with notification requirements of being on the sex offenders’ register by not disclosing possession of a bank card within the required time; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

NIGEL GRAHAM, aged 46, of Cranford Road, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85..

Northampton Magistrates' Court

NICOLOOE NUNTEAN, aged 40, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, drink driving — 119 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

ROBERT BROWN, aged 57, of South VIew, Harpole, drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely McDonalds, Drapery; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £85.

BARRY WEIGHT, aged 56, of St James Road, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by possessing a mobile phone which had accounts on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

FLORIN DUMITRU, aged 47, Great Russell Street, Northampton, together with Meda Moisa stole clothing to the value of £200 from TK Maxx; fined £361, compensation of £100, surcharge £144, costs £85.

MEDA MOISA, aged 47, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, together with Florin Minea stole clothing to the value of £200 belonging to TK Maxx; fined £476, compensation of £100, surcharge £190, costs £85.

EDDIE RIDGWELL, aged 46, of Cotswold Avenue, Northampton, two counts of failing to comply with notification requirements of being on the sex offenders' register; community order, surcharge £114, costs £170.

JAMIE LEE GRAHAM, aged 32, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; 12 weeks in prison.

CATALIN CLAUDIU CANUTA, aged 44, of Oleander Crescent, Northampton, speeding — 44mph on A4500 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — expired provisional licence holder not displaying L plates to the front of the vehicle, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTINE DOUGLAS, aged 51, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ISAIAH RASHARN HINES, aged 19, of Shelford Close, Northampton, speeding — 105mph on on A45, Wellingborough, exceeding the legal limit of 70mph; fined £69, surcharge £27, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on March 5

WILLIAM TURNER, aged 36, of The Causeway, Northampton, harassment by breach of a restraining order, harassment without violence; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £300.

DANIELA PISLARI, aged 28, of Waterpump Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to surrender to custody; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for two years, 14 days.

ASHLEY MAPARURA, aged 35, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, stole baby clothing to the value of £229 from Next Stores; four weeks in prison, compensation of £229,

ALEXANDRU STOIAN, aged 28, of Derwent Drive, Northampton, speeding — 111mph on A43 Oxford Road, Towcester, exceeding the legal limit of 70mph; fined £538, surcharge £215, costs £130, disqualified for 48 days.

ALI HASAN RONY, aged 27, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, rode a motorcycle with no insurance, motorcycle rider failed to comply with a no entry sign on Kettering Road, Northampton; failed to comply with red light signal at a Pelican crossing on Kettering Road, Northampton; fined £229, surcharge £92, costs £110, six points.

NIGEL ANTHONY EDWARD BERRILL, aged 43, of North Western Avenue, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, used a vehicle when a headlight was broken, bonnet and nearside wing were damaged and a piece of metal attached to the load area was bent outwards — such that its use involved a danger of injury; fined £241, surcharge £96, costs £130, six points.

LUKE STEVEN MOUNCER, aged 32, of White Peacock Lane, Northampton, speeding — 76mph on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £130, six points.

PETER JOHNSON, aged 33, of no fixed abode, failed to surrender to custody; fined £25.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.