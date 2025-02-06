17-year-old boy and woman, 22, remain in custody after stabbing in Northampton

A 17-year-old boy and a woman, aged 22, remain in police custody after they were arrested following a stabbing in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Monarch Road, just off Kingsthorpe Road, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm last night (Wednesday, February 5). Two cordons were in place on either side of the main road.

A 29-year-old suffered a single stab wound to the chest and was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire, where he underwent emergency surgery last night. His condition today was described by police as stable, as he continues to recover. Police say medics are hopeful the victim will recover from his injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after the incident, two arrests were made. A 17-year-old boy was arrested by armed officers at an address in Lutterworth Road. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A 22-year-old was also arrested at an address in Balfour Road, not far from the scene. She was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A cordon was still in place in Monarch Road this morning (Thursday February 6).

Both the teenager and the woman remain in police custody, at time of writing.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Liz Basham said: “This is a fast-moving investigation following a serious assault, with two arrests already made. The updates we’ve had from medics indicate that thankfully the victim will recover from his injury.

“Our team is working very hard to establish the circumstances of this incident, and we really want to hear from anyone with any information that could help us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know that knife crime rightly causes a lot of concern to our communities and want to offer my reassurance that we are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“If you have any worries or concerns we can help with, please speak with one of our officers. Anyone with information to assist our enquiries is asked to call us or share what they know anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Officers remain in Monarch Road and Kingsthorpe Road today (Thursday, February 6) conducting reassurance patrols and house to house enquiries.

An increased police presence will remain in the area over the coming days, with anyone with information or concerns encouraged to speak to officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses and anyone with information, including dash-cam or smart doorbell footage, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 2500007248. Or call Crimestoppers anoymously via 0800 555 111.