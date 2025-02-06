17-year-old boy and woman, 22, remain in custody after stabbing in Northampton
The incident happened in Monarch Road, just off Kingsthorpe Road, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm last night (Wednesday, February 5). Two cordons were in place on either side of the main road.
A 29-year-old suffered a single stab wound to the chest and was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire, where he underwent emergency surgery last night. His condition today was described by police as stable, as he continues to recover. Police say medics are hopeful the victim will recover from his injury.
Shortly after the incident, two arrests were made. A 17-year-old boy was arrested by armed officers at an address in Lutterworth Road. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A 22-year-old was also arrested at an address in Balfour Road, not far from the scene. She was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both the teenager and the woman remain in police custody, at time of writing.
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Liz Basham said: “This is a fast-moving investigation following a serious assault, with two arrests already made. The updates we’ve had from medics indicate that thankfully the victim will recover from his injury.
“Our team is working very hard to establish the circumstances of this incident, and we really want to hear from anyone with any information that could help us.
“I know that knife crime rightly causes a lot of concern to our communities and want to offer my reassurance that we are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice.
“If you have any worries or concerns we can help with, please speak with one of our officers. Anyone with information to assist our enquiries is asked to call us or share what they know anonymously via Crimestoppers.”
Officers remain in Monarch Road and Kingsthorpe Road today (Thursday, February 6) conducting reassurance patrols and house to house enquiries.
An increased police presence will remain in the area over the coming days, with anyone with information or concerns encouraged to speak to officers.
Witnesses and anyone with information, including dash-cam or smart doorbell footage, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 2500007248. Or call Crimestoppers anoymously via 0800 555 111.