Fred Shand murder trial: Pathologist confirms knife wound caused 'catastrophic blood loss'

This morning (Friday, July 14), a pathologist told the court that the murder weapon caused “catastrophic blood loss” to 16-year-old Rohan ‘Fred’ Shand.

The evidence was given on day three of the murder trial for 16-year-old Rohan ‘Fred’ Shand, who was fatally stabbed on March 22, this year in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe. Two teenage boys from Northampton – aged 15 and 17 – are standing trial for his murder. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

As part of the prosecution opening on Wednesday (July 12), the court heard the conclusions of the post-mortem examination, as explained by Miss Bickerstaff KC.

16-year-old Rohan Shand was known as Fred to his family and friends. He died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22.

The court heard the examination was conducted on March 23 and the cause of death was found to be a single stab wound to the left side of the chest.

Forensic pathologist Dr Frances Hollingbury, who conducted Fred’s post-mortem examination, took to the witness box this morning (Friday, July 14).

Dr Hollingbury confirmed what the jury heard in the prosecution opening.

Fred had sustained marks to his right eyebrow and hands, described as lacerations and abrasions, but Dr Hollingbury confirmed none of these were the cause of the 16-year-old’s death.

Dr Hollingbury then gave evidence relating to the specifics of the injury to Fred and the impact caused.

Dr Hollingbury confirmed that at least a “moderate force” was needed to cause the damage done and ruled out “mild force”, but she said it is not possible to rule out “severe force”.

The cause of death – which was a stab wound to the chest – was confirmed before Dr Hollingbury’s evidence concluded and there were no questions from the defence barristers.

What else has happened in the trial so far?

The court heard the younger defendant, aged 15, faces an additional charge of carrying an article with a blade or a sharp point in a public place – which he has already pleaded guilty to.

The court heard 16-year-old Rohan Shand, known as Fred, died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22 while on his way home from Kingsthorpe College.

Miss Bickerstaff KC, of the prosecution, told the court it was the 15-year-old male defendant that carried out the stabbing and he was accompanied by the 17-year-old in the planned “joint enterprise attack” – shown by CCTV footage in court.

The stabbing followed an altercation outside McDonalds in the Drapery, which the court heard took place the day before (March 21).

A male had his “face sliced with a belt buckle” during that “dispute” and the two defendants were a friend of his. The co-defendants believed Fred Shand was at the forefront of the group responsible.

The court heard that the co-defendants rode on scooter towards the town centre via Harborough Road to find Fred.

The entire incident was over in seven seconds after Fred, his 15-year-old male friend and the two co-defendants came together for the first time at 3.34pm on March 22 on the green in Harborough Road, the court heard.

The co-defendants fled the scene on foot to the home of the 17-year-old, where they were detained by police shortly after – along with what is believed to be the murder weapon, a second knife and clothing worn during the incident.

During the second day of the trial (Thursday, July 13) – the first in which witnesses were called on to give evidence by the prosecution – the court saw 360 degree imagery to give them an understanding of the area, as well as video footage that has been recovered from March 22.