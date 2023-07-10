The jury has today (Monday, July 10) been sworn in for the trial of the Northampton teenagers charged with Fred Shand’s murder.

The two teenage boys from Northampton, who were aged 14 and 16 at the time but are now 15 and 17, pleaded not guilty before Northampton Crown Court on April 24. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

The members of the jury attended Northampton Crown Court today and with legal discussions set to take place tomorrow (July 11), the prosecution opening of the case will happen on Wednesday morning (July 12).

After the chosen jury members took the oath, The Honourable Mr Justice Morris told the court the trial will “take about three weeks” but prefaced that it is “impossible to be certain about the length of the trial at the outset”.

Known as Fred to his family and friends, 16-year-old Rohan Shand, of Northampton, died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22, 2023.

Fred was on his way home from Kingsthorpe College at the time he died.

The 15 and 17-year-old boys were charged with Fred’s murder and appeared at Northampton Crown Court for the first time five days after the incident, on March 27.

An inquest heard Fred died from a single stab wound to the chest, pending further tests, and it was adjourned to September 14.