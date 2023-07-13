Fred Shand murder trial: First person to give evidence provided jury with ‘immersive view’ of fatal stabbing scene

The first individual was called to provide evidence in the murder trial on Thursday morning (July 13), which provided a 360-degree “immersive view” of the scene and all other relevant streets in the case.

The two teenage boys from Northampton, who were aged 14 and 16 at the time but are now 15 and 17, pleaded not guilty to their murder charge before Northampton Crown Court on April 24. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

16-year-old Rohan Shand was known as Fred to his family and friends. He died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22.

The court heard the younger defendant, aged 15, faces an additional charge of carrying an article with a blade or a sharp point in a public place – which he has already pleaded guilty to.

The court heard 16-year-old Rohan Shand, known as Fred, died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22 while on his way home from Kingsthorpe College.

Miss Bickerstaff KC, of the prosecution, told the court it was the 15-year-old male defendant that carried out the stabbing and he was accompanied by the 17-year-old in the planned “joint enterprise attack” – shown by CCTV footage in court.

The stabbing followed an altercation outside McDonalds in the Drapery, which the court heard took place the day before (March 21).

A male had his “face sliced with a belt buckle” during that “dispute” and the two defendants were a friend of his. The co-defendants believed Fred Shand was at the forefront of the group responsible.

The court heard that after the co-defendants arrived at Kingsthorpe College later than planned on March 22, they rode on scooter towards the town centre via Harborough Road.

The entire incident was over in seven seconds after Fred, his 14-year-old male friend and the two co-defendants came together for the first time at 3.34pm on March 22 on the green in Harborough Road, the court heard.

The co-defendants fled the scene on foot to the home of the 17-year-old, where they were detained by police shortly after – along with what is believed to be the murder weapon, a second knife and clothing worn during the incident.

The first individual called on to give evidence by the prosecution on Thursday (July 13) was Detective Constable Simon Chamberlain from Northamptonshire Police.

Rhiannon Sadler, of the prosecution, asked Mr Chamberlain to tell the jury what his work as a “digital media investigator” entails and how he played a role in pulling together imagery for the case.

Mr Chamberlain’s work involved stitching the imagery together to create the 360-degree “immersive view” that was presented to the jury, the court heard.

Mr Chamberlain confirmed he attended the scene of the incident, and any other relevant streets in the case, the day after the stabbing (March 23).

The court was shown both drone images and images from the view of the ground, taken by Mr Chamberlain on that day.

The jury were shown the scene in Harborough Road and the way the defendants are alleged to have travelled to the 17-year-old’s home address after fleeing the scene.

They were also shown the route by which Fred and the two 14-year-old individuals he was accompanied by, as well as the co-defendants, ended up at the scene in Harborough Road.

The court heard that facing south on Harborough Road, Fred and his 14-year-old male friend were on the right hand side and crossed into the middle to the green where the incident happened.

The co-defendants, travelling on a scooter on the left-hand side of Harborough Road heading towards Kingsthorpe Grove, crossed the road towards the green, came back on themselves and this is when they first came into contact with Fred and the 14-year-old male at 3.34pm.

The imagery put together by Mr Chamberlain was accompanied by still images and CCTV footage – which included images of where the two knives were found in the garden at the 17-year-old’s home address.

Mr Chamberlain was asked one question by Mr Ben Aina KC, the defence barrister for the 17-year-old defendant, after the map and imagery had been shown to the jury.

Mr Aina asked if it would have been Fred and his 14-year-old male friend’s “natural, normal route home” to turn onto Mill Lane, as opposed to crossing the road onto the green as the court heard they did.

However, Mr Chamberlain was unable to provide an answer.