Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to an incident where a car drove at pedestrians in Northampton, have been released on bail.

The incident happened just after 3pm on Thursday (September 28) on the bridge near Northampton Railway Station where St James’ Road meets Black Lion Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police cordoned off the bridge while the incident in Black Lion Hill, Northampton was dealt with.

In an update issued today (Monday October 2), a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that the five people arrested have been released on police bail “pending further enquiries”. The two victims have been discharged from hospital, the spokeswoman added.