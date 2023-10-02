Five arrested on suspicion of attempted murder released on bail after car drove at pedestrians in Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Five people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to an incident where a car drove at pedestrians in Northampton, have been released on bail.
The incident happened just after 3pm on Thursday (September 28) on the bridge near Northampton Railway Station where St James’ Road meets Black Lion Hill.
Following the incident, in which police say “a blue car drove at two pedestrians”, four men – aged 27, 22, 20 and 20 – and a 23-year-old woman, were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The two pedestrians that were hit by the car were taken to hospital, but police say injuries were not thought to be “life threatening”.
In an update issued today (Monday October 2), a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that the five people arrested have been released on police bail “pending further enquiries”. The two victims have been discharged from hospital, the spokeswoman added.
Officers continue to appeal for dashcam footage of the incident. Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with dash cam footage, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000603518.