Total of five arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car hit two pedestrians in Northampton
A total of five people have now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car drove into two pedestrians in Northampton.
Two people were hospitalised after a blue car drove into them on the bridge near Northampton train station, which joins St James’ Road and Black Lion Hill, at around 3.05pm on Thursday (September 28).
Northamptonshire Police confirmed on Thursday evening that both pedestrians were taken to hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. They also confirmed that four men – aged 27, 22, 20 and 20 – have been arrested.
Today (Friday September 29), a spokeswoman for the force has confirmed that a further 23-year-old woman has also been arrested, bringing the total number of arrests to five. All five suspects have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody, the spokeswoman added.
Police cordoned off the bridge while the incident was dealt with. The road closures caused traffic issues across town during rush hour and beyond. Paramedics were also on scene.
Officers continue to appeal for dashcam footage of the incident. Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with dash cam footage, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000603518.