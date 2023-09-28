Drivers warned of delays as police cordon off bridge in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police cordon is in place in Northampton town centre and a bridge has been closed to motorists.

The bridge outside of Northampton Railway Station, where St James’ Road meets Black Lion Hill, is shut as police officers are on scene this afternoon (Thursday September 28). Paramedics are also present.

The closure is causing congestion around Northampton town centre, including at St Peter’s Way roundabout, in St James’ Road, Spencer Bridge Road and Victoria Promenade. AA Traffic is warning of long delays. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

The nature of this incident has not yet been confirmed and nothing official has been released by authorities. With that in mind, we encourage readers not to speculate on social media.