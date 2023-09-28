Two pedestrians in hospital after car drove at them near Northampton train station
Two pedestrians are in hospital after a car drove at them on a bridge in Northampton town centre.
The incident happened at about 3.05pm today (Thursday, September 28) on the bridge that joins St James’ Road and Black Lion Hill, near Northampton train station.
Police cordoned off the bridge while the incident was dealt with. The road closures caused traffic issues across town during rush hour and beyond. Paramedics were also on scene.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A blue car drove into two people near the train station. Both have been taken to hospital but their injuries are thankfully not believed to be life threatening.
“Four men – aged 27, 22, 20 and 20, have been arrested in connection with this incident and remain in police custody at this time.”
Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with dash cam footage, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000603518.