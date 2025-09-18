Family 'devastated' following death of Kimberley Thompson, 43, as former partner charged with rape and murder at Northampton home
Kimberley Thompson, aged 43, was sadly found dead at a home in Pinewood Road on August 9 this year.
Via Northamptonshire Police, Ms Thompson’s family have now released a statement:
It reads: “We have all been devastated by Kimberley’s death and would like to thank everyone for their condolences and well-wishes.
“As a family we are still coming to terms with what has happened and ask that people respect our privacy in this time of grief.”
Police launched a murder investigation on August 12 and arrested a 55-year-old man – Ms Thompson’s former partner. He was released on bail around a week later, but has now been charged with rape and murder.
Michael Thompson, of Pinewood Road, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday September 18 and was remanded in custody ahead of a Northampton Crown Court hearing on Friday September 19.