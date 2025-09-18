Northampton man accused of murdering ex-partner places hand on heart as he makes first court appearance

A Northampton man has appeared for the first time before a court after being charged with murder.

Michael Thompson, 55, looked over at two family members and placed his hand on his heart as he appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court at 11am today (Thursday, September 18).

Wearing a grey jogging top, Thompson spoke only to confirm his address as Pinewood Road, Northampton.

He did not react as the charges of rape and murder were read to him.

A man has been charged with rape and murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Pinewood Road on the morning of Saturday August 9.

He is accused of killing Kimberley Thompson, 43, at his address, on August 9. It’s alleged he raped her on the same day.

No pleas were entered and Thompson was remanded into custody. He will appear at Northampton Crown Court in the morning (Friday, September 19).