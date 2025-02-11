19-year-old man is second person charged with attempted murder after Northampton stabbing

A 19-year-old man is the second person to be charged with attempted murder, after a stabbing in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arilleus Wright, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder and the possession of a bladed article in relation to the stabbing of a 29-year-old man in Monarch Road, Kingsthorpe on Wednesday February 5.

The 19-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday February 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court, due to take place on February 24.

A second person has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Northampton.

A 17-year-old Northampton boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, has also been charged with attempted murder and appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (February 10). He is also due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on February 24.

The victim, who suffered a single stab wound to the chest, was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, where he underwent emergency surgery. Medics say he is expected to recover from his injury.