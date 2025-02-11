19-year-old man is second person charged with attempted murder after Northampton stabbing

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 11th Feb 2025, 14:36 BST
A 19-year-old man is the second person to be charged with attempted murder, after a stabbing in Northampton.

Arilleus Wright, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder and the possession of a bladed article in relation to the stabbing of a 29-year-old man in Monarch Road, Kingsthorpe on Wednesday February 5.

Most Popular

The 19-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday February 11).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wright was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court, due to take place on February 24.

A second person has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Northampton.placeholder image
A second person has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Northampton.

A 17-year-old Northampton boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, has also been charged with attempted murder and appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (February 10). He is also due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on February 24.

The victim, who suffered a single stab wound to the chest, was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, where he underwent emergency surgery. Medics say he is expected to recover from his injury.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice