WATCH: Billing Aquadrome as you've never seen it before after £12m worth of investment

Stunning new drone footage shows the all new improved Billing Aquadrome as you’ve never seen it before.

The new owners of Billing Aquadrome – Meadow Bay Villages – have successfully put the holiday park back on the map with a substantial £12 million worth of investment this summer.

Originally announcing an £8 million investment, the owners decided to frontload an additional £4 million to fast-track the introduction of new facilities in time for summer 2024.

The investment, which followed the purchase of the park and Cogenhoe Mill in March, has already brought major changes to enhance the holiday experience for families and visitors.

Billing Aquadrome. Credit: Kamal lal / [email protected]

This summer, Billing Aquadrome has introduced a range of new attractions and facilities. Visitors can now enjoy a brand-new BMX pump track, mini football pitches, and expanded playgrounds. The addition of a new splash park provides a refreshing option for hot days, while evening entertainment in the newly developed amphitheatre offers fun for all ages. New dining options include Papa John's and Smash Burgers, adding to the park’s appeal.

Visitors have also been enjoying water sports on the lake.

The old Mini Golf Island is set to be turned into Adventure Island. This new area will feature a variety of activities, including axe throwing, fishing lessons, and bug hunts, according to the owners.

For those seeking a unique stay, the new glamping pods come equipped with comfortable beds, decks, and kettles, offering a touch of luxury on site.

With thanks to Kamal lal / [email protected] for the use of the drone footage