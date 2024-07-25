Billing Aquadrome in Northampton has undergone a significant transformation this summer, thanks to a substantial £12 million investment by its new owners, Meadow Bay Villages. Originally announcing an £8 million investment, the owners decided to frontload an additional £4 million to fast-track the introduction of new facilities in time for summer 2024.

The investment, which followed the purchase of the park and Cogenhoe Mill in March, has already brought major changes to enhance the holiday experience for families and visitors.

Exciting New Features

This summer, Billing Aquadrome has introduced a range of new attractions and facilities. Visitors can now enjoy a brand-new BMX pump track, mini football pitches, and expanded playgrounds. The addition of a new splash park provides a refreshing option for hot days, while evening entertainment in the newly developed amphitheatre offers fun for all ages. New dining options include Papa John's and Smash Burgers, adding to the park’s appeal.

The old Mini Golf Island is set to be turned into Adventure Island. This new area will feature a variety of activities, including axe throwing, fishing lessons, and bug hunts, according to the owners.

For those seeking a unique stay, the new glamping pods come equipped with comfortable beds, decks, and kettles, offering a touch of luxury on site.

Enhanced Facilities and Redevelopment

The park has been transformed both internally and externally. Significant upgrades have been made to the tenting and touring facilities, creating a more ‘enjoyable’ and ‘comfortable’ experience for guests, according to the new owners. The holiday village has been fully reimagined, with improvements that reflect the park’s commitment to providing ‘high-quality’ amenities and activities.

Holidaymakers have been quick to praise the changes. One visitor shared their excitement, saying: “We just drove in to Billing and it’s great! So many campers and all the water sports and bikes—brilliant, well done.”

Another commented on the transformation, saying: “Watched this grow and take place since May. Can’t believe what an amazing place they have made Billing Aquadrome. Thank you, Meadow Bay, we all absolutely love it!”

Visitor Information

Entry to Billing Aquadrome is available for just £5 per person for the whole day. This fee grants access to the park’s new features and facilities, including the evening entertainment and exciting activities.

Future Plans

In a previous statement to Chronicle & Echo, Geoffrey Smith CEO of Meadow Bay Villages outlined ongoing plans for future development. “This initial investment is just the beginning,” he said. “We are excited about the future and will continue to engage with West Northamptonshire Council, local politicians, and stakeholders to ensure we play a key role in the local economy. We look forward to sharing more details about our long-term plans.”

Booking and Contact

For more information on the new glamping pods, day passes, and other updates, visitors are encouraged to check the Billing Aquadrome website and book their visits.

With these significant enhancements, Billing Aquadrome is set to provide a vibrant and enjoyable destination for families this summer and beyond.

1 . Major upgrades unveiled at Billing Aquadrome The new waterside amphitheatre.Photo: Billing Aquadrome Photo Sales

2 . Major upgrades unveiled at Billing Aquadrome New mini football pitch and play area.Photo: Billing Aquadrome Photo Sales

3 . Major upgrades unveiled at Billing Aquadrome The new children's play areaPhoto: Billing Aquadrome Photo Sales

4 . Major upgrades unveiled at Billing Aquadrome Papa John's now sells their pizzas on site.Photo: Billing Aquadrome Photo Sales