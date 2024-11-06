There has been an outpouring of emotion at the shocking news that one of the longest running businesses in town is closing its doors for good.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chron exclusively announced on Monday that Steffans is closing its iconic ‘landmark’ store at 2-6 Abington Square after 48 years of business in Northampton on January 31.

Steffans first opened in Abington Square back in 1976, with its second shop in Market Harborough having been in operation for the past three decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning business, which will now focus its efforts solely on Market Harborough and its online store, is known for its high-end and luxury offering, with a bespoke jewellery service and dedicated workshop located on the first floor of the building.

Steffans first opened in Abington Square back in 1976, with its second shop in Market Harborough having been in operation for the past three decades.

Wes, who told the Chron there is ‘something grossly wrong here’, has called for parking fees to be scrapped and criticised the council for not recognising ‘lifers’ – long-standing independent traders

The well-respected businessman said the top end of town has been ‘forgotten’ by WNC and thinks the council’s energy and money has been solely focused on the £12.4 million Market Square project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wes admitted that no one from the council has visited Steffans for a long time, adding: “A lot of businesses have left, and it’s just, how long do you hold on for until you become an island?”

Upon publishing the news of the monumental closure, an outpouring of emotion flooded onto the Chron’s social media channels with hundreds leaving messages of support.

Montague Jeffery said: “A very sad day for Northampton, Montys will be sorry to see you gone from Town Centre but wish you the very best online and in Market Harborough.”

Gifted Guidance and Gems said: “Steff Suter you're a local legend this is sad news! Understandable though as this town is broken. The most iconic beautiful shop in Northampton and part of the town history it can never be replaced or forgotten.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jolene Thurman said: Absolutely gutted. Northampton will not be the same without Steffans.”

Ashley Lay said: “That classy corner will never be the same.”

Kimmy Talbutt said: “That’s a shame. Such a stalwart building and company that was a bright spot in an ever decreasingly dull town.”

Sean Cowell said: “So sad to see this. Your shop was a beacon of hope in a town on it's knees. The displays were magnificent. There will be no amazing sparkling Christmas lights, trees to light up the corner of town.... hope Market Harborough keeps going and I hope you can ease up a bit because you made this town better Steff Suter …”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Bell said: “Thank you Steff Suter for keeping our town going as long as you could, surviving against all odds.”

Heather Andersen said: “SO SAD. This is one of the BEST retail experiences in Northampton - I am so gutted this has happened.”

West Northamptonshire Council was asked to respond to the points raised by Wes. The authority responded by saying it was ‘saddened to hear about the closure of Steffans and acknowledge the significant role it has played in Northampton’s history and retail offering.’

WNC said it was committed to creating a vibrant environment where businesses can grow and succeed, offering to meet with Mr Suter to discuss the wide range of support on offer including ‘1:1 expert advice, workshops, and grant funding opportunities aimed at fostering business growth, innovation, and sustainability.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council added that the Market Square was central to its vision in revitalising Northampton’s town centre and bringing in more visitors.

Chron reader Vicki Holloway said: “I had to stop reading at the WNC offer of 1:1 expert advice.

“I’m sorry… do they think after 48 years of business Mr Suter doesn’t know how to run a successful independent family concern? They haven’t listened to a word he said based on that response!”

Georgina Batty Whitehorn said: “I found that council response really quite sickening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Orosz said: “And still the council can't see what is wrong. Steffans has been going for 48 years. It doesn't need workshops to show them how to make the business thrive. It's the state of the town that is keeping people away which is causing decent businesses to close. I went in the other weekend for the first time in ages and came home depressed.”

Ian Simons said: “I read the councils response in the article and they completely miss the point referring. Steffans is one shop, that does not require help being socially active, they are well versed and exceptionally good at the marketing.”

Glenn Macandrew said: “Wesley Suter just couldn't do enough for this town away from the store and with the store. Role model behaviours for a town lacking real leadership and it's nothing short of a travesty of the lack if support received back.”

Many said they felt unsafe in that area of town with ‘people hanging around, rubbish everywhere and graffiti’. Another said the Suter family have been ‘banging the drum to deaf ears for too long with no one listening’, with others praising how they have championed the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Rash said: “Good for you Wes, this is a far bigger indictment of the state of Northampton than the loss of M&S, Debenhams etc....a family business of nearly 50 years.”

Matthew Lewis said: “Steff Suter is and always will be regarded as a visionary who pioneered forward thinking in Northampton and paved the way inspiring others to raise the bar. Someone who truly understands the concept of the retail experience. Everything from the service to the display and the interior we've been lucky to have such an incredible shop for so many years.”

The family have agreed to meet with the council ahead of the store closing with Steff adding: “The clock is ticking let’s open up a debate. I’m retiring so have time on my hands.” Signing off, ‘Steff Suter. Local lad.’

Ahead of the closure, the jewellers is hosting its biggest ever sale to shift £2 million worth of stock from this Saturday (November 9) at 10am. There will be 50 percent off all jewellery and 25 percent off watches.

Boxing legend Frank Bruno will officially open the sale.