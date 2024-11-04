HUGE sale starting this weekend as jewellers attempt to clear £2 million of stock before town centre closure

A huge sale is starting this weekend as a major jewellers aim to clear £2 million worth of stock ahead of the closure of its flagship Northampton town centre store.

Steffans, located in Abington Square, is leaving the town centre after 48 years and will close its doors for the final time on January 31 next year.

The award-winning business is known for its high-end and luxury offering, with a bespoke jewellery service and dedicated workshop located on the first floor of the building.

Sales director Wes Suter, who has been involved in the business for 22 years and is the son of founder Steffan, exclusively revealed the closure to this newspaper.

Steffans' Abington Square store is having its biggest ever sale, which will start from 10am on Saturday (November 9) and end on January 31, 2025.

After almost five decades in the location, the team will focus their efforts on the Market Harborough store which is remaining open for business. This second store has been operating for the past three decades.

“We’re the biggest jewellers in the UK on square footage,” said Wes. “But the truth of the matter is that Northampton can’t sustain a store of our size.”

Frank Bruno, who is a long-standing patron of Steffans after the business has continued to support the Frank Bruno Foundation, will be in attendance on Saturday morning to cut the ribbon and open the sale.

There will be 50 percent off all jewellery and 25 percent off watches, with a view to getting rid of all £2 million worth of stock left at the town centre store.

“Grab a bargain before it goes,” said Wes. “You can’t usually buy jewellery at 50 percent off, so grab it while you can. This is the perfect time to capitalise on this.”

With diamond rings starting at as little as £250, customers can make an “extraordinary investment” at a time when Steffans is looking to liquidate its stock and move on.

It is also a great time to give your support to this independent, family-run business, which has shown unwavering commitment to the town centre for almost five decades.