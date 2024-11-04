‘It’s a sad day’: Major jewellers announce Northampton town centre closure after 48 years

A major jewellers is leaving Northampton town centre after 48 years, and the son of the founder says “it is a sad day” that their flagship store is set to shut.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steffans first opened in Abington Square back in 1976, with its second shop in Market Harborough having been in operation for the past three decades.

The award-winning business is known for its high-end and luxury offering, with a bespoke jewellery service and dedicated workshop located on the first floor of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wes Suter, son of founder Steffan, exclusively revealed to this newspaper that the town centre store will sadly close at the end of January 2025 and his father will retire.

Steffans first opened in Abington Square back in 1976, with its second shop in Market Harborough having been in operation for the past three decades.

After almost five decades in the location, the team will focus their efforts on the Market Harborough store which is remaining open for business.

Ahead of the closure, the jewellers is hosting its biggest ever sale starting this Saturday (November 9). There will be 50 percent off all jewellery and 25 percent off watches.

“It’s a sad day, I’ve spent more time here than at home,” said Wes. “But we’ve got to see the silver lining. We can see the future of a town like Market Harborough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wes has been involved with the business since he was 18 years old and, now at 40, he is in the role of sales director. He has seen the business through its highs and lows, which the sales director says they have “faced head on”.

The award-winning business is known for its high-end and luxury offering, with a bespoke jewellery service and dedicated workshop located on the first floor of the building.

“We’re the biggest jewellers in the UK on square footage,” Wes continued. “But the truth of the matter is that Northampton can’t sustain a store of our size.”

When asked if a decreased level of custom has contributed to the decision to close, Wes spoke of the impact that the pandemic had on shopping habits.

Many customers prefer the team to visit their homes and offer a personal and bespoke jewellery service, which means it has become difficult to sustain a big jewellery shop like Steffans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, the brand’s customers have remained loyal over the decades and Wes said: “We bring a product to the market and people trust that we are choosing the right things. We were the first ones to bring Pandora to Northampton. We are visionary and take risks.”

Steffans was named 'jewellers of the year' at the UK Jewellery Awards back in 2010.

Talking about changes to the jewellery industry, the sales director explained the ease of putting an advert in a glossy magazine in the past and encouraging people to purchase.

“We would tell people what they wanted and they would buy it,” said Wes. “But that’s less and less the case and business has changed. We do more bespoke work and have adjusted to the demand of the market.

“We still stock all the brands but the appetite isn’t there to sustain a 300,000 square foot shop. People come in for a purpose and know they want to buy a said product. There is no passing traffic so why are we in Northampton?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team’s proudest achievement over the past 48 years is the way they have continued to give back to the town, the community and charities.

Wes also said that seeing customers’ faces light up when they receive their products is a “magic moment” – especially when it has been made in the workshop above the store, as these are becoming increasingly less common.

The Abington Square store will close its doors for the final time on January 31, but the team invites Northampton customers to shop with them in Market Harborough.

18 members of staff are currently employed at the town centre Steffans store. Some have taken voluntary redundancy, while others will start a new venture in Market Harborough next year. Northampton business owner reveals damning reason why he has QUIT the town centre after nearly 50 years – plus West Northants Council respond