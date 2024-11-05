IN PICTURES: Take a look at these nostalgic Steffans photos following shock closure announcement

Wes Suter, son of founder Steffan, exclusively revealed to this newspaper that the Abington Square store will sadly close on January 31, 2025 and his father will retire after founding Steffans in 1976.

The award-winning business is known for its high-end and luxury offering, with a bespoke jewellery service and dedicated workshop located on the first floor of the building.

Ahead of the closure, the jewellers is hosting its biggest ever sale to shift £2 million worth of stock from this Saturday (November 9) at 10am. There will be 50 percent off all jewellery and 25 percent off watches.

Renowned local entrepreneur Steffan founded his flagship jewellers aged 24. After starting work in the jewellery business at just 15 years old, Steff unexpectedly found himself without a job and his keen business instincts kicked in.

“I was working at another local jewellers but unfortunately found myself redundant,” he said. “So I took an available shop across the road and set up my own. In my first year I took over £50,000, which was a lot at that time.”

This early success ensured the future of Steffans and after 18 months of trading, the founder was able to take on the unit next door and grow his premises.

Under Steff’s leadership, the business went from strength to strength and expanded several times into the impressive store shoppers recognise today.

The passionate businessman attributes his interest in retail to his late mother, who was born in India and came to England on a ship at 14 years old. She was described as “hugely independent and spent her life in retail”.

Steffans remains a family-run business in the truest sense, as Steff is supported by his son Wes and daughter Ellie. His wife Julles is a jewellery designer and together they have produced many unique collections that have been “hugely popular” with customers.

Keith, the on-site goldsmith, has worked at the business since it opened and he is considered “one of the family”.

Steff said: “The business has grown continuously year on year. I still have a huge enthusiasm for the business and it’s not a happy occasion to announce the imminent closure, I feel very emotional.

“Jewellery is a very personal thing and I have built the business from scratch. I have no qualifications, I learned on the job. I’ve always loved listening to my customers and have spent a lot of time learning about their lives. I really care about the customers and the team.”

At the age of 73, Steff has decided to retire but invites customers – old and new – to visit one last time and invest in a piece of Steffans jewellery.

“I know that many customers will be shocked that we are closing our Northampton store, but I can’t go on forever,” Steff concluded.

“I want to spend more time with my family, my grandchildren and enjoy getting older. Hopefully a lot of our customers will visit during the sale to say goodbye and take advantage of our biggest discounts ever.”

Take a look at these seven nostalgic photos of Steffans following the shock closure announcement…

1 . Steffans will close its doors in Northampton town centre for the final time on January 31 The award-winning business, founded by Steffan Suter back in 1976, is known for its high-end and luxury offering – with a bespoke jewellery service and dedicated workshop located on the first floor of the building. Photo: Steffans Photo Sales

