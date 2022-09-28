Successful sixties event contributes to hugely increased footfall in Northampton town centre

A successful sixties event held in Northampton contributed to an increased footfall in the town centre.

The sixties celebration held in Market Square on Saturday (September 24) saw hundreds of music lovers enjoy a number of bands, as well as a DJ set by BBC Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith and more.

The free-to-attend event, organised by Northampton Town Centre BID and supported with funding from Northamptonshire Community Foundation and Northampton Town Council, was hailed a hit by businesses and visitors, with many retailers reporting a significant increase in sales.

The sixties event, which saw circus acts perform as well as bands, helped to increase footfall in Northampton town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Mullen operations manager for Northampton Town Centre BID said: “The town centre was transported back to the 1960s, with vintage street circus acts performing throughout the main shopping streets and an incredible line-up of live music.

“It was brilliant to see large crowds enjoying themselves all-day and there hundreds of people having a great time with friends and family in the town centre.”

Footfall data for Saturday is encouraging. Compared to the previous week, there was an overall town centre increase of 64.9 percent for new visitors, 36.8 percent for repeat visitors and an overall total visitor increase of 41 percent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the sixties event, the opening of the popular and Instagrammable Butterwick Bakery would have undoubtedly helped these figures. Butterwick bosses reported selling more than 800 items. There was also a queue outside the new shop all day.