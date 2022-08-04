Town Takeover organisers add more acts to music festival line up

Town Takeover is at four venues in Northampton in September.

More acts have been added to new one day festival Town Takeover which is set to take place across four venues in Northampton next month.

The event has been put together by Elliott Farrar and Joe Edwards, the team behind The Scratched Record Podcast which regularly covers the town’s music scene.

This week, the pair added new acts which will join headliners Bilk, The Covasettes and Second Thoughts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New additions include The Motive, Phantom Isle, Ynes, Viddy, The Gonzo Experimental Band and Ask Elliot..

They join previously announced acts Molly Burman, The Barratts, Lucky Iris, The Flitz, Solar Strides, Baby Lung, Sweet Coins, Elliot Williams and Rat Race, Abbie Ozard, The Clause , L’objectif, Budd, Cusp, Stereo Ghosts and Naked Next Door.

Talking about the line-up, Mr Farrar said: “All of the acts on this bill are arguably the best we’ve seen live or the ones we think have the best chance of being at the top of the indie scene in the UK within the next five years.

Bilk meld indie, rap, rock ‘n’ roll and punk influences and will be heading to Northampton for Town Takeover the day after the release of their debut album.

Manchester’s The Covasettes feature a frontman from Northamptonshire while Hertfordshire’s Second Thoughts have had a huge come-up on TikTok, gaining followers from across the globe.

All acts will be playing at The Black Prince, The Lab, Phipps Albion Bar and Brooklyn Social on Saturday, September 24.

Inspired by other one day multi venue festivals in towns and cities across the UK, the pair admit an event like Town Takeover has always been on their mind – it was just a case of working out how to make it work in Northampton.

Mr Farrar said: “One night, I was sat in a pub in Northampton watching a band dance on the bar staring over their mosh pit.

“It reminded me of a day festival in Leeds, where it was just a judgement free environment watching new bands which you may have never seen before.

“I thought, why does no one ever do something of that style here in Northampton, we have the venues, the scene is there. That’s where the idea was born.”

Mr Farrar adds the pair hope Town Takeover will become an annual event, bringing new talent from across the UK to play alongside some of Northampton’s best acts.

Mr Edwards said: “Post-covid, we went to a lot of gigs and events and I think we have always been those two to pick holes in line-ups, atmospheres and venues as well.

“We know what we like and what we don't like and so now we are trying to use that to create one of the best music events this town has seen.”

The pair have spent the last three months working together to plan the festival, secure the venues and the line-up.

Town Takeover is on Saturday, September 24, with music from 2pm to 1am.