In pictures: Northampton rocks to sound of the sixties as event well supported

A free celebrations of the sixties event in Northampton town centre was well supported as visitors rocked to the sound of the decade.

The event – organised by Northampton Town Centre BID - took place in Market Square on Saturday (September 24) as BBC Radio Northampton legend Bernie Keith hosted on the main stage.

Hundreds gathered to listen to a range of bands including Brighton Riot, The Denotones and headline act Counterfeit Beatles, as children enjoyed circus acts and activities.

Visitors sang, danced and smiled as they watched the acts fill the town centre with music from the sixties.

Businesses reported being extra busy as the event from 11am – 8pm enticed more people into town.

Below are photographs taken during the event in Northampton town centre.

1. Sixties event in Northampton Hundreds enjoyed music, circus acts, and memories from the decade during a sixties celebration event in Northampton's Market Square on Saturday (September 24). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

