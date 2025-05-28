REVEALED: Here's when a global fashion brand will be CLOSING its huge store in Northampton town centre

Here's when a global fashion brand will be CLOSING its huge store in Northampton town centre – but don’t worry, it’s opening a new shop nearby.

Fashion giants H&M has confirmed it will be leaving its premises in Abington Street on Friday (May 30) after around 26 years at the location, first opening there around 1999.

The news comes as another big blow for Northampton’s main high street, which has seen the exiting of several major brands in the past decade including Ann Summers, Tesco Metro, M&S, BHS, Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Moss Bros, Sharps Bedrooms and more.

Abington Street and Fish Street have also just been refurbished as part of £5 million transformation works by West Northamptonshire Council to improve the attraction of the main shopping streets.

H&M is set to close its Abington Street site on Friday (May 30) and relocate to the Grosvenor Centre opening on Thursday (June 5)

A H&M spokeswoman said: “We are moving to a much better pitch with greater prominence, facing out onto the Market Square which is due to be newly redeveloped this Autumn.”

Customers can look forward to a curated selection of Womenswear, Divided, Menswear, and Kidswear collections, with a layout designed to enhance the shopping experience including self-service checkouts, click & collect lockers, and a modern open interior across two floors.

West Northants Council (WNC) has provided a multi-million loan to Grosvenor Centre owners Evolve Estates to refit the large, modern unit for H&M.

According to its website, Evolve Estates is a mixed-use property investment and development company in the UK. It is part of M Core, a property collective with a combined asset value of over £5.3 billion.

Explaining the loan, a WNC spokesman said: “Borrowing for companies of any size has become increasingly challenging, and this arrangement provides immediate certainty to Evolve and confidence to H&M to progress the deal at speed, realising the opportunity of an enhanced H&M offer in the town.

Klas Degeryd, Head of Expansion at H&M in UK & Ireland, said the company is ‘delighted’ to be opening in Northampton.

Mr Degeryd said: “It’s a key location that reflects our ongoing investment in the UK market. Situated in the Grosvenor Centre, this store brings H&M even closer to our customers in a vibrant and well-loved retail destination. With its contemporary design and enhanced features, the store is built to offer a more inspiring and effortless shopping journey for our customers.”

Jason Gregg, Grosvenor Centre director said: “Grosvenor Shopping is delighted to welcome H&M into the centre; their exciting new store will further broaden the centre’s offer and give shoppers in Northampton even more access to fantastic fashion and great value clothing. Spread over two floors, H&M are a superb addition to the centre, and this is a major step in our journey to develop the shopping centre.”

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 H&M members in line on Thursday, June 5, at 10am will receive a £20 gift card. There will be a live DJ instore, and all H&M members will receive 20% off their in-store purchases on June 5 only.