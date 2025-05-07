Completion date revealed for delayed £5 million refurbishment of two major streets in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A completion date has been revealed for major £5 million refurbishment works to two major streets in Northampton town centre.

Transformation work to Abington Street and Fish Street is set to be completed by the end of this month (May), according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

A WNC spokesman said: “The Abington and Fish Street regeneration project is nearing completion, with the majority of final touches expected by the end of May.

“Work carried out in the last three months includes repaving, drainage works, tree installations, and the refurbishment of the Cobbler’s Last statue.

Refurbishment works on Abington Street and Fish Street are set to be completed by the end of May 2025.

“The current focus is on street furniture, lighting and paving, with catenary lighting to be installed later this summer.”

According to WNC, the project aims to ‘lift the quality’ of the public spaces through ‘high-quality’ materials, increasing seating and planting, introducing ‘new art and play opportunities’ along the streets, as well as spaces for outdoor dining and community activity.

The works began in February 2024 and were originally set to be mostly complete by November 2024, with some finishing touches expected in the New Year, according to WNC.

However, workers from the council’s contractors, Kier, stopped in December 2024, firstly to minimise disruption during the festive season; it was later revealed there was a mix-up in the materials delivered, according to WNC, with Kier returning to finish the job in March.

Here's what Abington Street currently looks like

Both Kier and WNC cited ‘quality concerns’ of bespoke furniture as the reason for the pause but have not gone into specifics despite this newspaper’s attempts for further detail.

Despite slow progress, WNC had continually insisted the project was not delayed, as it was still scheduled for completion by Winter 24/25. However, with winter ending on March 20, and the project set to be complete by the end of May, the project is now officially delayed by more than two months.

A WNC spokeswoman previously said: “We'd like to thank all businesses and residents for their patience during the recent pause in work at Abington Street. This pause was necessary as we awaited the re-delivery of bespoke materials following quality concerns.

"The improvements to this shopping district form part of a broader scheme aimed at enhancing the overall aesthetic and functionality of Abington and Fish Street, making these areas more attractive and accessible for both residents and visitors.”