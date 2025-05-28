Opening date revealed for new H&M store in Northampton following £2m council loan to shopping centre owners

H&M is set to open its doors in Northampton next week at a brand new location – after the council gifted shopping centre owners £2million loan to refit the premises.

H&M is set to open at a brand new location in the Grosvenor Centre on Thursday, 5 June.

The new store, formerly home to New Look, spans over 1,400 square metres, offering a ‘fresh and elevated’ shopping experience intended to ‘streamline service and improve convenience,’ according to H&M.

The international fashion chain has been refitting the store out for over a year as it relocates from its premises in Abington Street, which has been open there for around 25 years.

The store will comprise Womenswear, Divided, Menswear, and Kidswear collections, with a layout designed to ‘enhance the shopping experience’ including self-service checkouts, click and collect lockers, and a modern open interior across two floors.

West Northants Council (WNC) has provided a multi-million loan to Grosvenor Centre owners Evolve Estates to refit the large, modern unit for H&M.

According to its website, Evolve Estates is a mixed-use property investment and development company in the UK. It is part of M Core, a property collective with a combined asset value of over £5.3 billion.

Explaining the loan, a WNC spokesman said: “Borrowing for companies of any size has become increasingly challenging, and this arrangement provides immediate certainty to Evolve and confidence to H&M to progress the deal at speed, realising the opportunity of an enhanced H&M offer in the town.

“The national retail climate is such that some high-profile high street brands such as H&M and Primark can require, as part of any lease, that fit-out costs are covered and rent free periods are in place. The wider benefits to the town are significant – increased footfall raises its profile to other investors and increases confidence with new and existing tenants.”

They added: “This [loan] would involve further significant due diligence including legal and financial checks before any loan agreement is signed, along with significant safeguards to protect the Council in the unlikely event of a failure to repay.”

Klas Degeryd, Head of Expansion UK & Ireland, said the company is ‘delighted’ to be opening in Northampton.

Mr Degeryd said: “It’s a key location that reflects our ongoing investment in the UK market. Situated in the Grosvenor Centre, this store brings H&M even closer to our customers in a vibrant and well-loved retail destination. With its contemporary design and enhanced features, the store is built to offer a more inspiring and effortless shopping journey for our customers.”

Jason Gregg, Grosvenor Centre director said: “Grosvenor Shopping is delighted to welcome H&M into the centre; their exciting new store will further broaden the centre’s offer and give shoppers in Northampton even more access to fantastic fashion and great value clothing. Spread over two floors, H&M are a superb addition to the centre, and this is a major step in our journey to develop the shopping centre.”

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 H&M members in line on Thursday, 5 June, at 10am will receive a £20 gift card. There will be a live DJ instore, and all H&M members will receive 20% off their in-store purchases on June 5 only.