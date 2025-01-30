Daniel Lister: WNC defends £2m loan to shopping centre owners to keep H&M

West Northants Council has defended itself over an approved £2 million loan to billionaire shopping centre owners to keep H&M in Northampton town centre.

The loan has sparked major criticism from residents and the opposition.

WNC has agreed to provide a multi-million loan to Grosvenor Centre owners Evolve Estates to create a large, modern unit for H&M – at the former New Look shop – which is seeking to relocate from its store in Abington Street.

According to its website, Evolve Estates is a mixed-use property investment and development company in the UK. It is part of M Core, a property collective with a combined asset value of over £5.3 billion.

Councillor Daniel Lister, in charge of town centre regeneration at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), has now explained in detail why the loan is necessary for the future of the town's High Street.

Cllr Lister said: “We are seeking to support the shopping centre’s owners, Evolve Estates, on several schemes which will improve its sustainability while also bringing in some revenue for the taxpayer.

“Councils up and down the country are having to invest millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money into their high streets just to stop decline.

“We have managed to attract significant Government funding for our schemes in recent years, including the Market Square redevelopment, a new NN Contemporary Art gallery, an extension to 78 Derngate, and a revamped Abington and Fish Street.

“All of these are attracting significant private sector investment in new housing and leisure schemes such as STACK moving into the former Market Walk.

“The loans we will facilitate are backed with guarantees which will ensure we will get the investment back at no cost to the Council or taxpayers. That feels like a win-win for the area.

“We would like to be clear that the loans are to the owners of the shopping centre, rather than H&M itself.

“Alongside this, we have been working with Evolve to renegotiate a lease which is currently blocking our plans for the wider redevelopment of Northampton town centre through the Greyfriars scheme.”

He added said: “It is so important for the sustainability of the town that we continue the momentum that has started with Market Square. This loan should always be seen in the context of the overall ambition that provides a town centre which offers the best possible shopping experience, supported by an increasing leisure offer.”

A council spokesman continued to explain the reasoning behind the loan.

The spokesman said: “Borrowing for companies of any size has become increasingly challenging, and this arrangement provides immediate certainty to Evolve and confidence to H&M to progress the deal at speed, realising the opportunity of an enhanced H&M offer in the town.

“Councils have two types of funding available - revenue and capital. Revenue can be used on services such as road repairs or social care, capital on the other hand can only be spent on assets like land and buildings but returns from those assets can also be used to support services. Loans are a form of capital funding.

“The national retail climate is such that some high-profile high street brands such as H&M and Primark can require, as part of any lease, that fit-out costs are covered and rent free periods are in place. The wider benefits to the town are significant – increased footfall raises its profile to other investors and increases confidence with new and existing tenants.”

They added: “This [loan] would involve further significant due diligence including legal and financial checks before any loan agreement is signed, along with significant safeguards to protect the Council in the unlikely event of a failure to repay.”