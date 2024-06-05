Popular coffee shop reveals grand opening date for bigger unit in Northampton shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular coffee shop has revealed the grand opening date for its bigger unit within a Northampton shopping centre.

Bewiched Coffee announced earlier this year that it would move its Grosvenor Centre shop from the first floor, to a “bigger and easy to access” unit on the ground floor.

This week, the Northampton-based brand announced that the existing store will close on Thursday (June 6), after seven years in the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media post, Bewiched also confirmed that the new store – located in the former Burton unit – will open on Friday June 21.

The existing Bewiched Coffee upstairs in the Grosvenor Centre will close on Thursday (June 6), ahead of the grand opening of the larger downstairs unit. Photo: Facebook/Bewiched Coffee.

The post says: “We’ve shared so many great memories with you in the store, but it’s time for something new…

"Our new, larger, fully renovated store in the Grosvenor Centre will hold its official opening on Friday June 21.

“We just need a couple of weeks to get transferred over, and we’ll be up and running in our prime spot near the Market Square entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the usual Bewiched friendly faces, freshly roasted coffee and tasty treats

“We’ll have a coffee waiting for you with your name on it…”

Owners say they had been waiting for a spot like the one they have downstairs. They also hope the new unit will have its own toilets.

Elsewhere in the Grosvenor Centre, it has recently been confirmed that the former New Look store will become a H&M Home shop.