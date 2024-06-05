Popular coffee shop reveals grand opening date for bigger unit in Northampton shopping centre
Bewiched Coffee announced earlier this year that it would move its Grosvenor Centre shop from the first floor, to a “bigger and easy to access” unit on the ground floor.
This week, the Northampton-based brand announced that the existing store will close on Thursday (June 6), after seven years in the spot.
In a social media post, Bewiched also confirmed that the new store – located in the former Burton unit – will open on Friday June 21.
The post says: “We’ve shared so many great memories with you in the store, but it’s time for something new…
"Our new, larger, fully renovated store in the Grosvenor Centre will hold its official opening on Friday June 21.
“We just need a couple of weeks to get transferred over, and we’ll be up and running in our prime spot near the Market Square entrance.
“With the usual Bewiched friendly faces, freshly roasted coffee and tasty treats
“We’ll have a coffee waiting for you with your name on it…”
Owners say they had been waiting for a spot like the one they have downstairs. They also hope the new unit will have its own toilets.
Elsewhere in the Grosvenor Centre, it has recently been confirmed that the former New Look store will become a H&M Home shop.
Evolve Estates – which owns the centre – previously said it is working to fill two large units. The former Sainsbury’s also currently stands empty.
