Popular coffee shop in Northampton shopping centre to move to 'larger' and 'easier to access' unit
A popular coffee shop in a Northampton shopping centre has announced plans to move to a bigger unit.
Bewiched Coffee, which has several shops across Northamptonshire, has been situated on the first floor of the Grosvenor Centre – now opposite Primark - since it opened in 2017.
However, bosses announced last week that the Northampton town centre branch will be moving, but staying in the shopping centre.
The coffee shop will relocate to the ground floor to what owners call a “prime spot by the Market Square entrance”. The coffee shop will reopen in the former Burton’s unit. Owners say they “have been waiting for a spot like this”.
A post on Bewiched Coffee’s Facebook page says: “After seven years in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre, we've decided it's time for a change.
“But there's no need to worry - we're not going far!
“We'll be moving to a larger, easier to access, fully renovated unit on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre.
“Where we'll continue creating great moments and top-class coffee in a town that we remain committed to, among the ongoing wider renovations.
“And we'll be keeping our amazing staff onboard, too!
“We're looking to be up and running in early June, so follow our page to keep updated on the move.”
Owners also confirmed that the new unit will have its own toilets. They also so they hope to have a “minimal” delay between closing the upstairs location and opening the new unit.