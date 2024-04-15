Popular coffee shop in Northampton shopping centre to move to 'larger' and 'easier to access' unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular coffee shop in a Northampton shopping centre has announced plans to move to a bigger unit.

Bewiched Coffee, which has several shops across Northamptonshire, has been situated on the first floor of the Grosvenor Centre – now opposite Primark - since it opened in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, bosses announced last week that the Northampton town centre branch will be moving, but staying in the shopping centre.

Bewiched Coffee is moving from upstairs in the Grosvenor Centre to the former Burton's unit, downstairs. Photo: Facebook/Bewiched Coffee.

The coffee shop will relocate to the ground floor to what owners call a “prime spot by the Market Square entrance”. The coffee shop will reopen in the former Burton’s unit. Owners say they “have been waiting for a spot like this”.

A post on Bewiched Coffee’s Facebook page says: “After seven years in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre, we've decided it's time for a change.

“But there's no need to worry - we're not going far!

“We'll be moving to a larger, easier to access, fully renovated unit on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where we'll continue creating great moments and top-class coffee in a town that we remain committed to, among the ongoing wider renovations.

“And we'll be keeping our amazing staff onboard, too!

“We're looking to be up and running in early June, so follow our page to keep updated on the move.”