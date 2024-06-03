Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a busy shopping centre in Northampton are searching for a new tenant to fill a massive vacant unit – and H&M have responded to rumours about opening on site.

Evolve Estates is searching for new tenants to fill the former Sainsbury’s store inside the Grosvenor Centre, which has been vacant since the supermarket closed in March 2021.

The large unit has recently gone up for rent or sale on RightMove. Prices are only available on application.

The sales advert reads: “The Grosvenor Shopping Centre holds numerous events throughout the year to increase footfall, and is home to leading retailers including LUSH Cosmetics, Pandora and Primark.

Grosvenor Centre

"Arranged over two floors, the retail space sits amongst other well-known retailers including Pandora, Smiggle and Office.”

In January, Evolve Estates said it was currently in talks with two potential new tenants to fill “larger voids” at the site

Currently, the larger empty units in the Grosvenor Centre include the former New Look, which vacated its huge two-storey unit in February 2023, and the aforementioned former Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Rumours have been circulating that H&M is set to open a home decor store at the former New Look store.

Responding to the rumours, a H&M spokeswoman said: “We are unable to confirm a new store at this stage or comment further.”

Four new tenants have opened at the Grosvenor Centre since Evole Estates took over in January 2023. They include Shoezone, Ann Summers, Tony Jones Florists and the Lewis Foundation. Additionally, Michael Jones Jewellery and Tokky Pizza has increased its store space at the site.

Reflecting on their first year at Grosvenor Centre, an Evolve Estates spokeswoman said: “We’ve just started construction on our MicroShops development. We’re currently talking to two new potential tenants for the larger voids in the scheme. We are relocating some of our existing successful tenants into larger spaces. We are also in discussions with occupiers for the refurbishment and development of the office accommodation above the centre.”

