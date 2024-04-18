Popular coffee shop in Northampton's Grosvenor Shopping Centre closes for good

A coffee shop in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre has closed for good.

Muffin Break, situated on the ground floor next to Shoezone, shut its doors for the last time over the weekend.

The national chain has been in the town for many years and its closure has left many customers disappointed.

Evolve Estates, the company that owns the Grosvenor Centre, said it is currently looking to create a “larger format unit” with a “potential new operator”.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Regarding the latest closure of unit 19 Newland Walk/Muffin Break, we are currently looking to create a larger format unit for a potential new operator, however, there are no further plans to share just yet.”

These closures were followed by the loss of New Look in February 2023. Work has now begun on turning the huge former New Look unit into a new shop, however the company behind Grosvenor Centre is currently unable to confirm which retailer is taking over the unit.