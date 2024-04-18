Popular coffee shop in Northampton's Grosvenor Shopping Centre closes for good
A popular coffee shop in Northampton’s Grosvenor Shopping Centre has closed for good.
Muffin Break, situated on the ground floor next to Shoezone, shut its doors for the last time over the weekend.
The national chain has been in the town for many years and its closure has left many customers disappointed.
Evolve Estates, the company that owns the Grosvenor Centre, said it is currently looking to create a “larger format unit” with a “potential new operator”.
A spokeswoman for the company said: “Regarding the latest closure of unit 19 Newland Walk/Muffin Break, we are currently looking to create a larger format unit for a potential new operator, however, there are no further plans to share just yet.”
Select and Menkind – previously located next to Muffin Break - both shut their doors for good in early 2023. Shoezone took over the former Select unit after moving from Drapery in April last year.
These closures were followed by the loss of New Look in February 2023. Work has now begun on turning the huge former New Look unit into a new shop, however the company behind Grosvenor Centre is currently unable to confirm which retailer is taking over the unit.
Last week, it was also confirmed that Bewiched will be moving from its first floor unit to the former Burton store, which has stood empty since the men’s retailer vacated in 2018. Bewiched bosses were looking for a “larger” and “easier to access" unit. They hope to be moved into the ground floor store by June this year.