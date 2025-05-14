Plans unveiled to open brand new Wickes at busy retail park in Northampton

Plans have been unveiled to open a brand new Wickes store at a busy retail park in Northampton.

Proposals have been submitted by the home improvements retailer to put up signage at the former Homebase unit in Riverside Retail Park.

Homebase, which had been open for 30 years, closed in September last year after the national company entered administration.

Owners of the building, Riverside Retail Limited, are in the process of splitting the former Homebase building into two more modern retail spaces.

A Riverside Retail Limited spokesman said: “The alterations proposed will greatly improve this area of the retail park, transforming a blank part of the terrace with active frontages and new entrances. The works will help to improve the choice and experience for visitors to the park.”

Wickes is looking to move into one of the new units, which will have a mezzanine and outdoor garden centre.

The retailer sells a wide range of home improvement products, including building materials, timber, tools, paint, kitchens, bathrooms, and garden supplies.

M&S submitted plans in June 2024 to take over the other unit and open it as a foodhall; those plans are still waiting on a decision following multiple objections. If given the green light, the store will create 70 jobs.

Plans show Wickes proposes to erect new signage at the unit in Riverside Retail Park.

Will Smith, M&S’ property director, previously said: “This site in Northampton would make a fantastic location for an M&S Foodhall, creating 70 jobs. The show-stopping store would be one of the most modern in the UK, offering local shoppers a fresh market-style Foodhall with an in-store bakery, flower shop, wine shop, card and wrap shop, M&S’s signature cheese bar, click & collect facilities, and interactive features.”