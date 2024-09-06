Major national retailer CLOSES its last remaining store in Northampton after 30 years
Homebase at Riverside Retail Park shut its doors today (Friday, September 6) at around midday after all its remaining stock was quickly bought up by bargain hunters.
A Homebase spokeswoman previously said: “We’re really disappointed to be closing our store in Northampton after 30 years. We’re working closely with our team members to explore other opportunities within Homebase.”
The Homebase at Riverside was the last remaining store in Northampton after the location on Weedon Road, Sixfields, closed in 2019. The only remaining Homebase in Northamptonshire is now at Abby Retail Park in Daventry.
Reports suggest that Homebase wanted to remain but was not included in the landlord’s future plans.
In April, the landlord submitted plans to divide Unit A1 at Riverside Retail Park, currently occupied by Homebase, into two separate units and give it a makeover.
M&S has confirmed plans to open a new food hall at the site, subject to planning permission. If approved, the store will create 70 jobs.
It is not yet known what will occupy the other new unit, although there have been unconfirmed rumours that Wickes is interested.
An M&S spokesman said: “The show-stopping store would be one of the most modern in the UK, offering local shoppers a fresh market-style Foodhall complete with an in-store bakery for freshly baked breads and pastries, a dedicated flower shop, wine shop and card and wrap shop, as well as M&S’ signature cheese bar, click & collect facilities, and interactive features throughout.”
