Plans for a brand new M&S foodhall at popular retail park in Northampton move closer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is set to approve plans next week to allow the conversion of the former Homebase site at Riverside Retail Park into two separate units.
The proposal, submitted by Riverside Retail Limited, involves splitting the building into two more modern retail spaces, with M&S set to take a 2,415-square-metre unit and the second retailer, yet to be confirmed, occupying 2,044 square metres, potentially including a mezzanine and garden centre. Rumours have been circulating that Wickes may move into the other unit, but nothing has yet been confirmed.
The redevelopment plans were submitted in April, while M&S’s proposal for a new Foodhall followed in June and is still awaiting approval. If given the green light, the store will create 70 jobs.
Will Smith, M&S’ property director, previously said: “This site in Northampton would make a fantastic location for an M&S Foodhall, creating 70 jobs. The show-stopping store would be one of the most modern in the UK, offering local shoppers a fresh market-style Foodhall with an in-store bakery, flower shop, wine shop, card and wrap shop, M&S’s signature cheese bar, click & collect facilities, and interactive features.”
Currently, M&S operates only one Foodhall in Northampton at Sixfields Retail Park, with others in Wellingborough and Rushden Lakes, within a full M&S store.
Chronicle & Echo readers have previously reacted positively to the news.
Debbie Hughes said: “Please let it be true. It would be a great boost to Riverside. My only concern is that the car park can get full now, with M&S, it'll be even busier.”
Tracy Tipping said: “Good news! Love M&S Food, especially at Christmas. Hopefully, they will have much more in stock, as Sixfields never has much.”
Christine Markham added: “Brilliant, save a journey all the way to Sixfields.”
Henry Jones added: “Would be great for the town if M&S took over the whole site and sold clothing also.”
Homebase closed for good on September 6, after 30 years at the site. The only remaining Homebase in Northamptonshire is now at Abby Retail Park in Daventry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.