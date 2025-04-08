PICTURES AND VIDEO: Just the shell remains of former Northampton Homebase as M&S plans progress

Homebase on Riverside Retail Park, which has been open for 30 years, closed in September last year after the national company entered administration.

In 2024, M&S revealed plans to open an M&S Foodhall in part of the former Homebase unit.

Work began on the site in March this year, with quick progress made, as now only the shell of the building remains.

The plans, submitted by Riverside Retail Limited, involves splitting the building into two more modern retail spaces, with M&S set to take a 2,415-square-metre unit and the second retailer, yet to be confirmed, occupying 2,044 square metres, potentially including a mezzanine and garden centre.

Will Smith, M&S’ property director, previously said: “This site in Northampton would make a fantastic location for an M&S Foodhall, creating 70 jobs. The show-stopping store would be one of the most modern in the UK, offering local shoppers a fresh market-style Foodhall with an in-store bakery, flower shop, wine shop, card and wrap shop, M&S’s signature cheese bar, click & collect facilities, and interactive features.”

A Riverside Retail Limited spokesman added: “The alterations proposed will greatly improve this area of the retail park, transforming a blank part of the terrace with active frontages and new entrances. The works will help to improve the choice and experience for visitors to the park.”

Take a look at the pictures below of the progress at the former Homebase unit at Riverside, Northampton.

1 . Former Homebase at Riverside is now just a shell Works are progressing at the former Homebase unit as plans are in place to turn the building into an M&S Foodhall. Photo: National World Photo Sales

