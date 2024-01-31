Owner of successful shop in major Northampton street reveals 'sad' reason why she is closing down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a successful business in Northampton has revealed the ‘sad’ reason why she is closing down her shop and leaving the country.

Number 35 in Bridge Street is currently home to CI Aesthetics on the ground floor and a six-bed HMO on the upper levels.

The massive building has recently gone up for sale for a whopping £450k with Edward Knights Estate Agents.

The estate agents said: “We are delighted to offer for sale this rarely available investment opportunity to purchase this split level commercial unit with a six bedroom HMO over the three floors above. The property is situated in a great location at the heart of Northampton town centre."

CI Aesthetics opened its beauty treatment shop in November 2021 and has since gained a large social media following, as well as a 4.9 out five star rating from 60 Google reviews.

While the shop has been successful over the past two years, owner Danielle Lesley has decided to leave the country, marking the end of the shop’s life in the street.

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo, 42-year-old Danielle said: “The UK is not a bit of me anymore. I just don’t like it. The weather, the crime. It’s not like it used to be. I don’t want my kids going out into town. Me and family are moving away.

“I’m going to be going solo and will be coming back to work every five weeks for two weeks. So the business will be continuing but the girls are moving on.

"Obviously it’s sad. We’re family. But we’ve all got to do what’s best for us.”

Danielle said the move was not to do with the current state of Bridge Street, which has been likened to a ‘warzone’ by another business on the street.

She added: “We didn’t really feel the effects of the street being closed because we are at the bottom end [where vehicles can still get to].”