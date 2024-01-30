Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been agreed to make safe a fire-ravaged former nightclub building in Northampton – here’s when works will begin.

Bridge Street has been partially closed since a massive fire ripped through the former Balloon Bar building on August 22, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Northants Council (WNC) spokeswoman confirmed today (Tuesday) that works to make the former bar safe have been agreed between the council and the site’s owner, AZ Investments.

An aerial perspective of the site.

During a tribunal hearing this week the building owners, it was agreed that they would carry out initial work by April 12 this year, according to WNC.

This will reportedly include installation of a retaining structure to the front wall of the building to prevent collapse, and clearance of loose fire damaged material to allow safe access, says WNC.

Councillor David Smith, cabinet member for community safety, engagement and regulatory services, said: “We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with the site’s owner which will result in necessary work being carried out, which will take us a significant step closer to reopening Bridge Street.”

AZ Investments has been contacted for comment.