Business in major Northampton town centre 'bomb site' street struggling 'enormously' in the aftermath of major fire

The picture in this article was the view from Jackson Stop’s office on Thursday (December 14)

A business in Bridge Street, Northampton, has criticised the state of the road, likening it to a ‘bomb site’ and a ‘warzone’.

Bridge Street has been partially closed since August 23 following a massive fire at the former Fat Cats Cafe and Balloon Bar building.

The street has been described by Nick Pattison, of Jackson Stops estate agents on Bridge Street, as like a ‘warzone’ as scaffolding and fencing surrounds the area.

This was the view from Nick's office at Jackson Stops on Thursday (December 14)

Speaking to Chron and Echo, Nick said: “It's turning into an eyesore for everyone and a dumping ground for contractors. No foot traffic or cars can get to us, the council is not supporting businesses with rate reductions, and the outlook for the redevelopment of the street is dim for the next few years.

“The Balloon Bar is a small part of the problem; scaffolding and boarding have been around Fat Cats for years with no progress on planning. It’s all a mess.”

In response, West Northants Council said it is working with local businesses to provide ‘bespoke support’.

A council spokeswoman said: “The economic development team has visited businesses to discuss how they can support them while the essential road closures remain in place to ensure the safety of all. There is support available for local businesses during this time; more details of which can be found on our website.

"Neighbourhood wardens and environmental officers are making regular visits to the area to ensure that it is kept clean and tidy and value the support of businesses to ensure they keep the areas they’re responsible for clear. The Fat Cats and Balloon Bar buildings are privately owned, and therefore the responsibility is with the landowner.

"WNC has applied to the First Tier Tribunal for an order compelling the owners of the former Balloon Bar on Bridge Street to make the building safe. It is necessary for the road to remain closed to protect public safety.”

However, Nick said Jackson Stops has ‘not been told or updated by the council as to what’s going on’. “All we know is the road’s blocked off, and that’s it,” he said.

“I know the council can’t have any input into private buildings, but the reality is Bridge Street is a major thoroughfare into town, and it’s looking like a warzone,” he added.

“Our offices have been here for about 105 years; they have survived two World Wars, but the reality is Bridge Street is [partially] shut, and people aren’t walking down to see us. The passing trade has dropped off enormously. I see why it is closed… and I can’t see any reason why that’s going to change soon.

"There are a couple of companies on the street looking to get out and move towards the outskirts of town. We’re staying here, but this is having a negative effect.”