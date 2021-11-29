Specialist beauty shop opens for the first time in Northampton and vows to bring street 'back to life'

A new beauty treatment shop on a busy street in Northampton has opened its doors for the very first time this month (November) and has promised to bring the area 'back to life'.

CI Aesthetics opened in Bridge Street - at the former Crop Shop barbers - on Monday, November 22.

The shop is owned by Danielle Lesley (38), and employs three other specialised beauty technicians in Charlotte Warwick (29), Victoria Slater (38) and Nadya Naseem (29).

CI Aesthetics in Bridge Street

On opening, Charlotte said: "It's really nice. The building has all been renovated - that's been going on for the last year now. It's great to finally move in, we're already getting lots of walk-ins.

"We're going to bring Bridge Street back to life - we don't want the town to die. If we look after our customers, they will look after us. We want to be a community.

"Me and Danielle are family, Victoria and Danielle are childhood friends, and Nadya did training with Danielle - we're all from Northampton.

"We have all come from very normal and hardworking backgrounds - hard work is what got us here. We don't judge anyone and we want to hear from everyone. We're really down to earth and want to make people feel as comfortable as possible. Everyone is welcome - men and women, you'll all be treated the same."

The shop's website gives a bit more background about the women and their vision for the shop.

"We are all advanced practitioners in aesthetics. We started back in 2017 and have grown over the last couple of years needing a bigger premises.

"We are passionate about what we do and want everyone to walk away feeling happy. We provide a relaxed experience and invite you all to come along and get pampered.

"We wanted the new shop to represent who we are and what we stand for: calm, inviting, professional...and of course, Instagrammable," the website reads.

The shop has an extensive range of treatments including anti-wrinkle injections, facials, mesotherapy, bio revitalisation, fat dissolving, micro needling, brazilian bum lifts, HD brows, PDO threads, chemical peels, laser hair removal, semi permanent makeup, dermal filler, laser lipo, tattoo removal, dermaplaning, laser skin resurfacing and vitamin injections.

"There's nothing in town like this that offers all these treatments in one location," Charlotte said.

"There's a massive demand for this in the town, people want Brazilian bum lifts - it's one thing going for surgery and another thing just going to the town centre for an injection and having instant results.

"We also treat women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which is a condition that affects how the ovaries work and can bring on facial hair in females. After we treat women with PCOS, they feel like themselves again - it's amazing. We are literally changing people's lives."

Charlotte ended with a bit of advice for any men wondering what to get their partners this Christmas.