New parking rules at Weston Favell Shopping Centre have now been implemented.

The shopping centre announced the changes on January 17, and they come into place today (February 1), despite concerns from shoppers.

Free, unlimited parking has been available at the shopping centre since June 2020, but now there is a three-hour limit. For customers who want to extend their free parking to more than three hours, they are asked to do so with the customer service team or security – and the centre says it “may ask for receipts to support” requests.

New parking rules have been implemented at Weston Favell Shopping Centre today (February 1).Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The centre has worked with a new car park management agency, Avalon Parking, to install an ANPR system. Anyone who fails to comply will receive an £85 parking charge. This will be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Any income gained from fines will not go to the landlord or Weston Favell Shopping Centre, but instead to the centre’s Community Fund that contributes to local causes and organisations, according to the bosses at the centre.

In a statement, the centre said: “With an increase in footfall figures at the centre and the rising demand for parking, Weston Favell Shopping Centre felt it was time to seek a new car park management company, Avalon.

“The centre management team decided on the three-hour limit due to the number of part-time staff parking in the customer car park and not in the staff car park.

“Weston Favell Shopping centre is proud to offer free parking but must stress that management practices must be in place. They welcome the public to stay longer and encourage them to let the centre know so they can arrange this.”

Shoppers can call 01604 411521 at any time to extend their parking, even after returning home later in the day.

If they are in the centre they can approach the customer service desk opposite WHSmith, or any member of the centre team who will be happy to extend their parking.