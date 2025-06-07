This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Imagine seeing a concert where the artists aren’t physically there and enjoying it more than many gigs you’ve seen where they are.

That’s the mind-blowing experience I had at ABBA Voyage in London last weekend – and a week on from the concert I still can’t get over how amazing it was.

I was kindly invited along to review the show in the week it celebrated its third anniversary.

The whole premise is ground-breaking, by bringing ABBA to life again as they were almost 50 years ago - this time as digital avatars.

Katherine was captivated by ABBA Voyage when she saw the new third anniversary show in London

But the thing is, they look so real it’s almost impossible to believe they’re not there. And not only that, the show has so much warmth that you can really feel the spirit of the band, which just makes it harder to believe you haven’t time-travelled your way back to the 1970s.

It’s truly like being in an episode of Black Mirror in the best possible way!

It was an easy journey to the ABBA Arena, which was purpose-built for the show. Located in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, we took the train from Worthing to London Bridge, then took the Jubilee underground line to Stratford and walked 15/20 minutes to the area from there. For those not wanting to walk, you can hop on the DLR to Pudding Mill Lane, which is right next to the venue.

It’s an impressive building, with colourful lighting in the atrium, and almost 180 degrees of screens inside the auditorium.

The ABBA Arena was purpose built for the show

Accompanied by the Hero Band, a 10-piece live band who play throughout, and enhanced by incredible lighting, videography, and storytelling, the whole show is mesmerising. Everything looked so good. Even the costume changes were epic and I couldn’t wait to see what they were all wearing next.

I’m not even an especially big ABBA fan. I like all their songs, and will happily sing along to them, but to say I was a huge fan would be stretching it.

But I’m not even sure it matters, because it’s such a spectacle I defy anyone not to be thrilled by such an innovative experience. It made me feel quite emotional at times, particularly when the voices of ABBA now shared their memories of back then, such as Anni-Frid dedicating Fernando to her grandmother, who died before they became famous.

To mark three years of the show, it has been updated to include four new songs – The Name of the Game, Super Trouper, Money, Money, Money and Take a Chance on Me. As a result, the show now runs to 100 minutes instead of 90, although I could easily have watched 100 minutes more.

All the classics are in there, presented in segments that really showcase the group’s versatility. Particular favourites for me were Chiquitita and The Winner Takes it All.

I wasn’t sure what to expect from ABBA Voyage, but it exceeded all my expectations. It’s the very best blend of modern technology, and good ol’ fashioned entertainment.

For more information and to book tickets to the show, see https://abbavoyage.com/