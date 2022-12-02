CONFIRMED: Opening date for brand new Lidl supermarket on busy road in Northampton
It becomes the fourth Lidl in the town
An opening date has been revealed for a brand new multi-million pound Lidl supermarket in a busy part of Northampton.
Construction work on the new Lidl at the Lodge Way junction of Harlestone Road has been ongoing since March, which saw the former Harvey's warehouse building demolished.
A Lidl spokeswoman revealed when the store will be opening following months of interest from locals.
Most Popular
The spokeswoman said: "Our new supermarket on Harlestone Road will open for the first time on Thursday, December 8.
"The store opening times are between 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday, delivering Lidl’s offering of fresh, quality and great value produce."
Plans to build the supermarket were approved by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) back in December 2021.
The supermarket will include 130 parking spaces and an in-store bakery, and will create around 40 jobs.
Chronicle & Echo asked WNC in October if there were any plans to make the Lodge Way junction safer. Councillor Phil Larratt, in charge of highways at WNC, said a new speed limit is set to come into force on this section of the Harlestone Road (A428). Councillor Nigel Hinch, of the Duston East ward, said he has organised a visit from the highways department and councillor Larratt to have a look at the junction. He also wants to hear comments from residents.
The supermarket is the fourth Lidl in Northampton, joining the current stores in Weston Favell, Sixfields and Far Cotton.
ANOTHER Lidl is set to be built in Northampton, with construction work set to start in Kettering Road North early next year.