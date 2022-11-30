REVEALED: This is when construction work will begin on ANOTHER multi-million pound Lidl supermarket in Northampton

This is when construction work will begin on ANOTHER multi-million pound budget supermarket in Northampton.

In September, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) gave the go ahead for Mayleigh House, in Kettering Road North, to be demolished and replaced with a Lidl supermarket and an adjoining 126-space car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lidl spokeswoman revealed when construction work will begin.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like

The spokeswoman said: "We are delighted that our plans to bring a new Lidl store to Kettering Road North have been approved by West Northants Council. The new store represents a multi-million pound investment in the local area and will create around 40 new jobs when the store opens. We would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support. We look forward to starting construction of the new Lidl store early in 2023 and to providing further updates on the development as we progress."

The supermarket will be built to Lidl’s latest specification with a modern design incorporating high-quality materials and energy-efficient building management systems, according to the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the application was first submitted in November 2020, there have been 195 objections via letters and petitions, mainly raising concerns with the likely traffic increase in the area and that there is already a Lidl just two miles away in Weston Favell.

Conservative councillor Mike Hallam, of the Parklands ward, is one of the 195 objectors, who says he has “concerns about the increased level of traffic this will bring to an already extremely busy section of the Kettering Road”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Mayleigh House will be demolished to make way for the new Lidl

However, WNC said in planning papers “that the proposal is considered to be acceptable on highway safety grounds”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supermarket's recommended opening hours are: Monday – Saturday from 8:00 am to 10pm; Sunday from 10am to 4pm; and public/Bank Holidays from 8am to 10pm.

The supermarket would become the fifth Lidl in Northampton, joining the current stores in Weston Favell, Sixfields, Far Cotton and the under-construction site in Duston.

Advertisement Hide Ad