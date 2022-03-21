Former warehouse in Northampton DEMOLISHED to make way for new Lidl supermarket

A long-standing warehouse on a busy junction in Northampton has been DEMOLISHED to make way for a new Lidl supermarket.

Total Reclaims Demolition workers have smashed down the former Harvey's warehouse building on the corner of the Lodge Way and Harlestone Road junction to make way for Lidl.

Plans to build the supermarket were approved by West Northamptonshire Council back in December, which will include 130 parking spaces and an in-store bakery, subsequently creating around 40 jobs.

The long-standing site has been reduced to rubble and dust

It is not yet known when the new supermarket will officially open but its opening times will be from Monday to Saturdays 8am to 10pm, and on Sundays between 10am to 4pm, according to plans.

The proposals were met by a mixed response from residents last year, mainly evoking concerns about traffic in the area.

Councillor Gareth Eales, of the Dallington Spencer ward, raised his concerns in October.

He said: "I do have some concerns about this application, specifically the increase in traffic movements in what is a very busy junction already and one that has seen many accidents over the years. There would also be by extension an impact on air quality."

The site in Lodge Way, Northampton has been demolished to make way for a new Lidl supermarket

Councillor Nigel Hinch, of the Duston ward, was in support of Councillor Eales' call for a review into the junction.

Mr Hinch said: "Many residents have raised concerns about the speed limit, traffic light phasing, visibility, and the ongoing new homes being developed further up Harlestone Road."

Travis Perkins' former headquarters is also set to be demolished after being deemed 'no longer fit for purpose' by the firm.

Plans were unveiled in May to build a brand new Travis Perkins headquarters on top of soon-to-be-demolished site in Lodge Way as part of a £4million project.