New speed limit confirmed for busy Northampton road but concerns remain over safety of notorious junction

A review into a notorious Northampton junction is being called for and a reduction to the speed limit in the area has been confirmed.

The Harlestone Road crossroads at the Lodge Way and Firsview Drive junction, Duston has been the scene of multiple crashes over the years - including a fatality last year.

The safety of the road and those who drive on it has been a topic for debate among many motorists and residents who live in the area.

Chronicle & Echo asked West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) if there were any plans to make the junction safer.

Councillor Phil Larratt, in charge of highways at WNC, said a new speed limit is set to come into force on this section of the Harlestone Road (A428).

He said: “When any serious road accident occurs, we work alongside the police, the coroner and local members to understand exactly what happened and if any remedial works are required.

“The speed limit review panel recently sat to consider a proposal to lower the speed on this section of the A428 from 40mph to 30mph and this was approved. This...is now being processed so that it can be implemented.”

Conservative councillor Nigel Hinch, who represents the Duston East ward, has also requested WNC have a look at the junction following residents' safety concerns.

He said: "There is a complete mix of people who are saying the junction is dangerous, then you've got other people saying it's related to driving standards.

"People do say you can get stuck in the middle of that junction.”

Councillor Hinch said he has organised a visit from the highways department and councillor Larratt to have a look at the junction. He also wants to hear comments from residents.

He said: "All I can do is request the council do a study on it and make sure it is the best it can be.

"We are interested in residents' comments. We will listen to them, take them away and look at it."

A new Lidl is being built in Lodge Way and is set to open this winter, which could bring with it more traffic issues.

A traffic report Lidl submitted to WNC said there was “not going to be significant amounts of traffic change”. However, councillor Hinch said: "We will have to wait and see."

Robbie Fitzpatrick

Father-of-two Robbie Fitzpatrick, 24, died in a Coventry hospital on July 31 2021, two days after his grey Honda motorcycle was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa at the junction on Harlestone Road.

Following this fatal collison, KierWSP, WNC's highway services provider, was asked by the coroner about the standard and safety of the traffic lights at the junction.